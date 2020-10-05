The Witcher: Henry Cavill Sezon 2’de Geralt of Rivia

The series does not have a specific release date yet, but it is confirmed that it will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2021.

Geralt of Rivia’s armor has changed in the second season of The Witcher. It has been the official account and social networks itself that has shown two snapshots of the protagonist of the successful series based on the work of Andrzej Sapkoski. As can be seen in the images, the witcher (played by Henry Cavill) retains his bearing, but is decked out with a new armor, different from the one seen in Season 1 of the fiction.

“New armor, same warlock. First look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in the second season of The Witcher ”, they publish on the Twitter account of Netflix Spain. The sword, on the other hand, is the same as it previously wore, a powerful edge capable of piercing the thickest-skinned monsters, all combined with its magical power as a witch.

Season 2 of The Witcher is planned for the year 2021, but the recording plans were affected by the coronavirus crisis. As a consequence, filming has been halted and will last longer than necessary, until the beginning of next year. It is not clear if this will imply some kind of delay in the date initially stipulated by Netflix.

Third season on?

Netflix has not officially reported its plans regarding the third season of The Witcher, but the writers’ union Writers Guild of America West has recorded the information. According to this source, the series will take place between 2020 and 2021, so if these data are confirmed, part of the production would overlap with that of the second season.

The Witcher narrates the vice of Geralt of Rivia, a member of the sorcerers’ guild who works to eliminate the most powerful monsters in the world. All this, of course, in exchange for fair payment for your services.



