The Witcher: Henry Cavill sends a beautiful gift to a co-star

The Witcher: With the recording of the second season of The Witcher finished, actor Paul Bullion, the Lambert of the series, reveals a gift received from the protagonist Henry Cavill. In a Twitter post, Bullion posted a photo of a special coin given as a gift by his fellow cast member. “Geralt tossing a coin for Lambert,” wrote the actor, referring to the song “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher”, a feature of the series.

Check out:

Well would you look at that. Geralt tossing a coin to Lambert. Thanks Henry. You're a gent. It was quite the experience filming during a pandemic wasn't it?!#WitcherBrothers #WitcherNetflix #Wolves @witchernetflix pic.twitter.com/lL88zXPzDi — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) April 15, 2021

More details on the second season of The Witcher

In the Netflix series, Paul Bullion plays Lambert, a friend of Geralt (Henry Cavill) and a wizard at the School of the Wolf. In addition, new actors also join the cast of the new season. They are: Kim Bodnia as Vesemir; Yasen Atour as Coen; Graham McTavish as Dijkstra; Adjoa Andoh like Nenneke; Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart; and Sam Hazeldine as Eredin, king of the Wild Hunt.

The new season continues to follow the trajectory of Geralt of Rivia. According to the synopsis released by Netflix, he still believes that Yennefer died during the Battle of Sodden and takes Princess Cirilla to Kaer Morhen. There, he must continue to protect the princess not only from the magical creatures who want to find her, but also from this strange and mysterious power that she carries within her.

Although the recordings for season 2 of The Witcher have already been completed, there is still no premiere date for the new episodes.

Did you like this news? Leave your comment below and share the article on all of your pages on social media!