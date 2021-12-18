The Witcher: Henry Cavill Reveals Plans After Season 2

The Witcher: In a recent interview with Decider, Henry Cavill, who stars in the series The Witcher, on Netflix, revealed some news about the streaming fantasy production based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. Along with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the project’s showrunner, Cavill also spoke about his expectations for the premiere of the 2nd season, which took place this Friday (17th).

“I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but I can say that a lot of the things Geralt does [during Season 2] aren’t necessarily in the original story,” he commented.

“The writers adapted the story of Cirilla and Yennefer with Geralt and that definitely added a few different layers to the narrative, while still providing a new perspective to the character’s plot,” he added. “I’m sure people who are familiar with the books will be surprised,” he concluded.

Besides him, the cast also includes the appearances of Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson and Emma Appleton.

The Witcher: Learn more about Season 2 of the series and franchise plans on Netflix

In the same interview, Henry Cavill took the opportunity to tell fans of The Witcher that there are still many surprises in store for the continuity of the franchise, which should extend after the official premiere of Season 2. To reinforce this point, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained that there are already other projects underway based on the work of Andrzej Sapkowski made directly for Netflix.

“We’ve already announced a second anime and that’s something that made it even more exciting for me,” said Hissrich. “Lenda do Lobo is something that we are really enjoying, as it obviously takes place at a time far removed from what we see in the series. We thought we would never be able to produce this live-action,” she argued.

“When we choose stories to animate, we check to see if they are stand-alone plots and that really lets our imaginations run wild,” commented the showrunner. “I’m already very excited to be able to announce the next one. I can’t spoil it, but I think it’s going to be a fan favorite,” she finished.

Looking forward to seeing all these new things up close? That way, don’t miss the season 2 premiere of the series on Netflix!