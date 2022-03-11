The Witcher: Henry Cavill leaves Geralt to pair up with Dua Lipa in his new film

The fact that The Witcher is considered a successful dark fantasy series is not something fortuitous but the result of the great work of the production team that is responsible for bringing it to the screens of Netflix, of which, without a doubt, the actor Henry Cavill with his interpretation of Geralt of Rivia occupies a prominent seat. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, it is among the most popular and critically acclaimed cult shows.

Fans of The Witcher continue to love the story set in a medieval world inhabiting a landmass known as The Continent, as the legend of Geralt of Rivia, his protégé Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan), and the powerful sorceress Yennefer unfolds. by Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). With the arrival of the second season of the adventures of the brave monster hunter wizard last December, new and interesting news about its main protagonist, Henry Cavill, are added.

Fans of Henry Cavill and the series know very well that at 38 years old, the actor of British origin has a successful career in film and television and that when the opportunity to be part of The Witcher arose, he did not think about it twice, since he has repeatedly declared himself a fan of the saga of novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and the video games inspired by it.

Before his appearance on screen as Geralt of Rivia, Cavill had already shown his talent with the interpretation of multiple characters, one of the most prominent being that of Superman in the saga of the DC Extended Universe and for his role as Charles Brandon in the historical series The Tudors, based on the reign of Henry VIII of England, among many others. Now the new news highlights the first image of him alongside Dua Lipa in the Apple TV Plus movie, Argylle, scheduled for release sometime this year 2022.

The film in which we will see the star of The Witcher is described by Apple TV Plus as a spy thriller produced and directed by Matthew Vaughn entitled Argylle, with an all-star cast that includes, in addition to Henry Cavill, the interpreters Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L Jackson and the famous singer Dua Lipa who makes her debut as an actress, in addition to being in charge of the film’s theme song and soundtrack.

Argylle is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by writer Ellie Conway. Its plot revolves around an amnesiac spy who is tricked into believing that he is a successful novelist. But it doesn’t take long for him to begin to regain memories of him and set out on a path of revenge. Until now, it is known that Argylle will be the first of at least three films, so Henry Cavill will undoubtedly continue to combine his participation in The Witcher with this new project.