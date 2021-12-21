The Witcher: Henry Cavill Hopes Season 3 Will Be More Faithful To The Books

The Witcher: Netflix has already confirmed the renewal of the series, which has its next scripts almost ready, although production has not started. The fantasy of The Witcher will continue to transport us to dream worlds full of dangers in the future. The third season of the series has already started its creative process, although there is still a lot of work ahead. Henry Cavill, the star who plays Geralt of Rivia, is hopeful that next season will stay more true to the books.

If you have not seen the second season yet, we recommend you not to continue reading, because Cavill has referred to events that occur in these new episodes. The same actor has reaffirmed the statements of the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who said that Season 3 is practically already written. Then the issue has arisen that these last episodes have not been as faithful as some expected.

“To be true to the books, I think there is an opportunity to explore Nenneke’s relationship more deeply,” he explained. “Of course, I would like to continue working with the Warlocks for a little longer, but it depends on whether history allows it. I am a big fan of books and of staying true to them. It’s about ensuring that the argument flows without too many changes or secondary elements ”that muddy the product.

Blood Origin, the prequel to The Witcher

The Witcher fans have had a few days of continuous surprises. After the launch of the new season, Netflix announced that Blood Origin, the prequel to the main series, will debut on the platform throughout the year 2022. Although there is still only one premiere window, the miniseries has been shown all over the place. high in the first teaser trailer.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a millennium before Geralt of Rivia travels the world as one of the most powerful warlocks. An origins story that builds the world as it appears in the main product.