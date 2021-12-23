The Witcher: Henry Cavill Asks Fans Not To Throw Coins At Him

The Witcher: One of the top hits of The Witcher’s first season was the song Toss a Coin to Your Witcher. The song was introduced by the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) to try to help Geralt (Henry Cavill) with those who still distrust him.

Shortly after the release of the series, the music went viral, gaining several versions that ranged from Heavy Metal to acoustic and even some interpretations with bagpipes.

During an interview for a BBC radio programme, the presenter shows Cavill several internet comments and one of them says: “I feel sorry for Henry Cavill. For the rest of his life, wherever he goes, people will throw coins at him.”

When asked if this had in fact already happened, the actor denied it, but took the opportunity to issue an alert and asked that no one else do. “No one has [played] yet, but I mean I know that could change soon. But I also want to say, don’t throw anything at me. I’ll play it back”.

Season two of The Witcher follows Ciri’s (Freya Allan) beginning of training and her relationship with Geralt in Kaer Morhen, where the wizard grew up.

As they prepare for battles to come, they must deal with a strange witch named Voleth Meir. At the same time, the elf sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) must plot a way to escape after being captured during the Battle of Sodden Hill.

New episodes of the series are now available on Netflix.