The Witcher: Geralt Appears Alongside Ciri In A Season 2 Photo

The Witcher: Netflix has unveiled a brand new image from Season 2 of The Witcher. In the photo, it is possible to see Geralt (Henry Cavill) in his armor and the new look of Ciri (Freya Allan) after training in Kaer Morhen.

Cavill also caught up with Total Film to talk a little more about what we can expect from season two of The Witcher. According to the actor, he himself made an effort for the series to better approach the protagonist, who will have more moments to express himself.

“This season, I really wanted to make sure that we would represent the Geralt of the books better, more accurately, and that we would see him speak more,” revealed Cavill. “I really insisted on it a lot. He is still Geralt de Rivia, but we have the notion that he is also an intellectual. Hunting monsters is a hard life… I wouldn’t recommend it.”

According to the official synopsis, in the second season of The Witcher, “Convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt de Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home, Kaer Morhen. While the continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

In addition to Cavill and Allan, returning for season two are Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson -Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musial (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara) and Anna Shaffer (Triss).

The Witcher returns with new episodes on Netflix on December 17th.