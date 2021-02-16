The Witcher: former dead characters back in season 2?

Will dead characters make a comeback in the Netflix series The Witcher? We give you more details! Can we expect to see dead characters again in the sequel to the Netflix series The Witcher?

After the success of its first season which bewitched the subscribers of the streaming platform, The Witcher returns with a second season. And this one promises to be just as exciting.

In fact, the success of the series goes beyond the borders of streaming. Indeed, this adaptation inspired by homonymous video games would have relaunched Wild Hunt sales. The latter is the 3rd opus in the saga of Geralt de Riv.

Some would still say that the streaming giant has failed in transcribing the narrative complexity of novels of the same title. Either way, the series wowed fans of the medieval fantasy genre.

It will therefore soon be back on Netflix with a second new season. But what does Lauren Schmidt Hissrich have in store for this sequel?

While filming for Season 2 has already resumed, fans are speculating on what to expect. They hope to see more of the witch Triss Merigold in season 2 of the Netflix series.

But be aware that some characters who died in the first season may well make their comeback! And we are sure that the rather unexpected return of these missing characters will also please fans of the series.

But then who are they? And in what context will we see them again in season 2? We tell you everything.

NETFLIX: THE RETURN OF DUNY AND PAVETTA

Thus, the second season of the Netflix series has some surprises in store for its biggest fans. Indeed it seems that some missing characters could make a comeback.

We think of Duny and Pavetta, Ciri’s parents. Indeed, the latter could well be present in the next episodes to come.

So where does this rumor come from? Well their interpreters, actors Bart Edwards and Gaia Mondadori were spotted on the set of season 2 of The Witcher.

Indeed, they were with director Ed Bazalgette. The latter was chosen to direct episodes 5 and 8 of season 2.

An unexpected reunion, to say the least, since the two characters are supposed to have disappeared at sea. But according to the Intelligence Redanienne site which reports all the information concerning The Witcher, this comeback is not surprising.

Indeed, it is part of a series of flashbacks that season 2 of the series has in store for us. Thus, we can say that season 2 of The Witcher will strengthen the back-ground of Ciri’s parents.

On the other hand, it’s unclear whether the show will deal with Duny and Pavetta’s sinking in future episodes. To find out, we will have to wait for the release of this long-awaited season 2 on Netflix. Case to be continued.