The Witcher: First photo and synopsis of season 3 of the Netflix fantasy drama

The Witcher premiered on the Netflix streaming platform at the end of 2019, and fans had to wait two years to see new episodes of the fantasy series with monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, in the midst of a dangerous journey with his protected Cirilla of Cintra, as they headed to the Kaer Morhen witch school. (Season 3 spoilers)

The series, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, has already begun filming for season 3 of the hit series, and it is expected to be released on screens no later than the end of 2022. And as an advance, the production of the program released a plot summary of the upcoming episodes, putting Geralt’s protégé in danger again.

The fans of The Witcherm were not very happy with season 2. The drama kept Yennefer away from Geralt and Ciri until the final episode. Now, it seems that the same will not happen in the third installment, and the first photo on the set of the new episodes is evidence of this.

The first photo and synopsis for Season 3 of the Netflix drama reveals that things will be changing when The Witcher returns to fan screens. Through the official account of the program on Twitter, the production shared an image showing Geralt de Rivia, Ciri and Yennefer together.

According to The Witcher season 3 plot summary, it is teased that as monarchs, wizards, and beasts of the continent vie to capture her, Geralt hides Ciri from Cintra, determined to protect his newly reunited family from those who seek to destroy her. . In charge of Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to Aretuza’s fortress, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s hidden powers.

Instead, they discover that they have entered a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. So they must fight back and put it all on the line, or risk losing each other forever. According to the revelation, the character of Henry Cavill is determined to protect Ciri, accepting that this will be her fate.

In the cast, in addition to Cavill and Allan, Anya Chalotra will be back as Yennefer. As of yet, Netflix has not confirmed a delivery date for The Witcher season 3. However, with the filming progressing in the middle of the thick forests, fans are waiting for new episodes later this year on Netflix.