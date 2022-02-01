The Witcher: First look at what will be the setting for season 3

The Witcher, the fantasy drama starring Henry Cavill as the monster-hunting sorcerer Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, reappeared on the Netflix streaming platform with new episodes on December 17, after being absent. since it first premiered in late 2019.

Season 2 of The Witcher showed Geralt and Ciri traveling the dangerous roads that lead to Kaer Morhen, the mountainous fortress where the school of witches is located, while Cavill’s character tries to find a safe place for the princess, but not before knock down all the obstacles that appeared during the long journey.

While fans of The Witcher are still arguing about the events that transpired in season 2 of the hit Netflix series, production on the third installment of the fantasy drama began rolling out last week. That is why creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich and executive producer Steve Gaub decided to release some previews as they start work.

It should be noted that the filming of season 3 of The Witcher has not started filming, but what is underway is the exploration of the thick forests located in the United Kingdom, which will serve as the setting for the show that fans will have. on their screens with the new episodes of the third installment.

The Witcher creator reveals start of production and possible scenarios for season 3

Both Hissrich and Gaub documented the evidence of the beginning of the development of the production of season 3 of The Witcher, through a series of photos published in their respective official accounts on the social network Instagram. Both of them, along with the rest of the crew, are currently in the process of scouting locations, with the purpose of determining the places where the fantasy drama will be filmed.

The truth is that these posts give fans of The Witcher the first glimpse of season 3. For many, with these spectacular landscapes, it would not be difficult to imagine how big the next episodes will be, which will surely be available on Netflix by the end of 2022 or early next year.