The Witcher: fan makes a Studio Ghibli-style poster for Netflix series

The Witcher series won a super special poster made by a fan in the style of Studio Ghibli. Based on a popular series of books and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the Netflix production follows Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, a monster slayer who was transformed by magic as a child.

The fantasy plot also follows the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), the lost princess Ciri (Freya Allen) and the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey). Filming for Season 2 of The Witcher ended a few days ago, which was confirmed by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

The continuation of the first year is long-awaited since the series broke Netflix records in December 2019, becoming one of the first most watched seasons of the streaming service of all time.

Fans’ expectations only grew over the extended production schedule of Season 2, which suffered many delays due to the pandemic. Shortly after filming ended, The Witcher celebrated the end of the long production with a new image of Geralt and a behind-the-scenes video.

While the wait for more updates in season 2 continues, Ukrainian artist Ana Godis has some fan arts from the show to feed fans. The artist’s last piece depicts characters from The Witcher in the style of Ghibli, the famous Japanese animation studio. The fan poster illustrates Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri and Jaksier with a Villentretenmerth dragon in the background, all in the Studio Ghilbi style.

With books, video games and the Netflix series, The Witcher has one of the most dedicated fan bases of any intellectual property. It is also quite common for fans to mix their favorite characters with the style of the famous anime studio.

Stay tuned for more news about the return of the series!