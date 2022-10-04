The Witcher EP Helps Turn Another Dark and Awesome Video Game into a TV Show

The Witcher series is currently running on all its monstrous cylinders for those with a Netflix subscription: filming for season 3 is complete, and the spin-off prequel “Bloody Origin” adds a twist to the lore when it debuts on December 25, 2022. This franchise is based on the written works of Andrzej Sapkowski, which were previously adapted into the beloved video game series of the same name, and one of the executive producers of the live-action show aimed to create a television series from another dark and creepy video game, the psychological horror The Medium.

The Bloober Team — the studio behind such sensational hits as the super—scary games Layers of Fear, The Observer and Blair Witch – collaborates with the Polish visual effects company Platige Image for an episodic adaptation of The Medium, which was released mainly to positive reviews on various platforms in 2021. The Platige Image team was responsible for working on some of the effects in The Witcher games, and also helped bring to life the 2002 short film The Cathedral, which was written and directed by Tomasz Baginski, who, according to PPE, is the aforementioned EP Witcher, who will lead this new project. (Platyzh has also worked on Wonder Woman, Antichrist, and Melancholia, among other projects.)

For those who are not so familiar with The Medium and/or haven’t played it, the basic mechanics of the game are definitely part of what makes it a lock for adapting to live action. The game takes place in 1999 in post-communist Poland. The main character, Marianne, is a spiritual medium with various psychic abilities, as well as the ability to travel between the ordinary world and the spiritual realm, which she uses to help restless souls in need of closure. Recurring visions, the death of a foster parent and a mysterious man named Thomas — all this points Marianne to a bloody secret that can help her find out where her powers came from, how they are connected to something much older.

Going back and forth between worlds leads to solving puzzles and other game mechanics that can be easily adapted for television storytelling. I’m interested to see if one main character will remain in the series or if other permanent characters will be introduced to make the situation more chaotic. Bloober games depend so much on the psychological side of the horror subgenre, often with single player characters caught in terrible situations without many other living characters who could share the nightmares. Thus, I hope that this element will remain as intact as everything else.

Here is a translation of the reaction of the CEO of the Bloober Team, Peter Babieno, translated from Polish:

The story we told in the game was appreciated by the players, and now more people will be able to hear about it. The latest hits of streaming platforms based on games such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners or Arcane have shown that now is the right time for such projects. The participation in the creative leadership of such an important figure in Polish cinema as Tomasz Baginski proves that we want to create something really amazing. The whole team working on the concept of the series felt that they were working on something special, we hope to protect you.

Although neither television nor streaming platforms have been reported yet, the fact that Babieno is checking out the titles of two gamer-friendly animated shows specifically from Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane, certainly adds a bit of speculative fuel to the idea that the megacompany will also put its money and efforts into The Medium. Which is obviously also related to Tomasz Baginski and The Witcher’s relationship with Netflix, which is fast becoming a popular destination for higher-level video game adaptations, with Assassins Creed, as well as the Splinter Cell series and animation. takes on, among others, Tomb Raider and Devil May Cry.

Watch the trailer for The Medium below to better understand the tone.

Obviously, it’s unclear when the next steps on this long road to turning The Medium into live action will take effect, but we hope this process will be much smoother than the lives of the main characters of the Bloober Team, amirite? While waiting for updates, check out our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out which new and returning shows will soon appear on the small screen.