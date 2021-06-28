The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, Get It For Free On GOG Galaxy

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, The expanded version of Geralt of Rivia’s original video game can be claimed free for PC for a limited time by downloading the GOG launcher.GOG, CD Projekt’s digital video game sales chain for computers, has updated its GOG Galaxy Day launcher with new options to improve the user experience. To celebrate, for a limited time they give away The Witcher: Enhanced Edition totally free for those who download this launcher for PC from its official website.

The expanded and improved version of the first title in the CD Projekt series published in 2007, where we got to know the role-playing adventures of Geralt of Rivia for the first time, can be claimed to our GOG account following very simple steps that we will go over to continuation.

How to download the Witcher: Enhanced Edition for free from GOG Galaxy

The procedure to get The Witcher: Enhanced Edition for free on its PC version through GOG Galaxy is simple, but it involves subscribing to possible newsletters, promotions and news related to the company. This subscription can then be deactivated from the GOG user settings.

First of all, you need to download the launcher, the GOG Galaxy desktop application, through this link. It is necessary to have Windows 10 or Mac OS version 10.12 or higher.

Create a user account (there is no cost) or log in if you already have your own account created.

Then, you will see that in the Recent section (see attached image) we can see the full page promotion. If we click Yes, claim, the game will be joined to our library forever. In return, we are agreeing to allow the company to carry out communications regarding GOG and other content to our linked email account.

It should be said, not in vain, that at the moment The Witcher: Enhanced Edition has an 84% discount on GOG; an alternative for those who do not want to follow the previous steps. The current price is 1.29 euros.

To download the game on our computer it is necessary to have at least 9 GB of free storage; It is DRM free and can be enjoyed in Spanish.

Until next July 7, PS4 and PS5 users can buy The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the most celebrated installment of the series, for 5.99 euros (80% discount)