The Witcher; documentary now available on Netflix

In just over half an hour, those responsible for the series explain the secrets of the filming of the successful fantasy series.

Geralt of Rivia will not return until 2021, but Netflix’s The Witcher team has not stopped offering information, also on other additional projects. By surprise, the video on demand platform has published a new audiovisual piece, available to all subscribers of the service. This is How The Witcher Was Made, a 32-minute documentary in which we discover the ins and outs of fiction starring the witcher, a vision projected by the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, although it has also had the help of his own author of the novels, Andrzej Sapkowski.

The Witcher is an original series that draws directly from novels, not from video games developed by CD Projekt RED. Its premiere at the end of 2019 crowned the series as one of the most successful on the platform, so it is not surprising that Netflix has the saga between cotton wool. Not only have they announced The Witcher: Nighmare of the Wolf, an animated series that will have Vesemir – Geralt’s mentor – as the protagonist and that will function as a plot prequel, but there will also be a new action series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. The latter will take place 1000 years before the events in the main story.

Feast your eyes on the story behind the Continent. Watch Making The Witcher, now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/80sVbYzigG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 26, 2020

The second season resumes filming

Like so many other human activities, series and film shootings were interrupted by an unexpected enemy, the coronavirus. Although The Witcher had started filming some time before, those responsible were forced to stop not only because people from the cast were infected, but also because the situation was already unviable. The immediate consequence is that the recording will last until early 2021. What is not known is whether or not this will affect the release date, which was scheduled for that same year.



