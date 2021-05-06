The Witcher Director Leaves CDPR After Accusations of Bullying

The Witcher: In a note, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz confirmed that he resigned from CD Projekt Red after being accused of bullying co-workers and creating an uncomfortable environment.

As reported by journalist Jason Schreier, Tomaszkiewicz had been the target of “an investigation of months” shortly after the first rumors about the former director’s behavior emerged. However, even with him being declared innocent by the commission responsible for investigating the case, the pressure apparently became unsustainable, and the only solution found was to ask for the definitive and immediate removal. Check out some excerpts from his statement, taken from a leaked corporate email.

“However, many people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me,” said Konrad, apologizing “for all the hostility I caused”. “I will continue to work on myself. Changing behavior is a long and arduous process, but I will not give up and I hope to change ”.

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz was hired in 2004 as a “junior tester” to work on the first The Witcher. His career leveraged with the launch of the game sequences, until in Wild Hunt he became director, and in Cyberpunk 2077 he was cast as design director, VP of game development, secondary director and head of production. According to Bloomberg, Tomaszkiewicz was being quoted to participate in a major project for the company, but his dismissal ended up discarding him.

