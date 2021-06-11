The Witcher: Could Season 2 Come Sooner Than Expected? Understand

The Witcher: Can’t you wait any longer for Season 2 of The Witcher? Well, it looks like the wait is finally over. That’s because the official account posted a rather cryptic message on its Twitter. “Hey @WitcherNetflix, will you be free on July 9th?” reads the post, which has already driven fans crazy.

The date falls on a Friday, the day of the week that streaming usually makes big releases. It is important to note, however, that Netflix said earlier this year that the second season of the series would only be released in the last quarter of 2021.

Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th? — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

“Convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) takes Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home in Kaer Morhen. With the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fighting for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power he possesses within her,” says the second season synopsis.

News about the series will be released later today (11) at Netflix's special event, Geeked Week.