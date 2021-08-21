The Witcher: Ciri Will Have a Beautiful Journey in the 2nd Season Of The Series, Says producer

This Thursday, the 18th, Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner of The Witcher, spoke about Ciri’s journey during Season 2 of the series. Hissrich participated in a TCA panel alongside Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, protagonists of the program.

During the event, Hissrich talked about character development and Allan’s performance during the recordings. “Part of the journey between Ciri and Geralt this season also involved training to be a witch,” he said.

“Freya sent me videos of her learning to fight with swords, even before we started production on the second season. The stunt team was surprised because she is a natural. You’re so fearless on this show, both emotionally and physically,” Hissrich told Allan.

In addition, according to Hissrich, the new season of the series will bet on the performance of its strong and fearless female characters. “It’s just something given to us. We get the scripts, and then our characters have this amazing arc. This is about women having the same story. We’re not just there to help with Henry’s plot,” he said.

Season 2 of The Witcher is set to premiere on December 17th on Netflix.

The Witcher: Learn about the famous fiction series

The Witcher is a dramatic fantasy series developed by Netflix. It debuted in December 2019 on the streaming platform, gaining a new season shortly thereafter.

In the plot, viewers follow Geralt de Rivia, a monster hunter wizard who struggles to stay alive in a world dominated by chaos. After meeting Ciri, the Princess of Cintra, the characters embark on a grand adventure permeated by passion and war.

The cast consists of Henry Cavill as Geralt de Rívia, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as King Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia , Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina and Emma Appleton as Princess Renfri.

Stay tuned to not miss any news about movies and series!