The Witcher: Check Out Geraldão Carpenter’s Cosplay

The Witcher: On his official Facebook page, cosplayer Ben Bergmann, aka Maul Cosplay, recently shared a new photo in which he appears featured as the character Geralt de Rivia from The Witcher. However, this time the sorcerer is imagined as a carpenter.

With a white t-shirt, a dark-toned jumpsuit and a set of woods in his arms, Maul also transformed his beard and made up according to the characteristics of the protagonist of The Witcher. The video game series is based on the work of Andrzej Sapkowski and also has a television adaptation made by Netflix.

On his social networks, the artist asked his followers which profession Geralt could be currently dominating, given that his most recent creation is part of a new project. The result can be seen in the image below.

Ben Bergmann is one of the most famous cosplayers in the world, precisely for the realism of his compositions and also for the awards he received throughout his career.

By participating in various festivals and contests, he impressed the judges, alongside his wife and partner Maja. One of the duo’s most iconic appearances occurred during E3 2018, when they were dressed as characters from Cyberpunk 2077.

What did you think of Geralt’s new version of Rivia? Let us know in the comments section!