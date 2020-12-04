The Witcher celebrates the release of Cyberpunk 2077

While Cyberpunk 2077 does not reach our homes, the developer CD Projekt Red decided to give a gift to its fans and release the game The Witcher Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut fully on the track through the GOG Galaxy!

If you don’t already have the program, it requires Windows 8 or higher and can be downloaded here. The preference for GOG happens because the CD Projekt itself owns the platform and, to enable using a copy, you need to agree to receive the company’s news by email.

This free edition is the best way to enjoy the original The Witcher, as it comes fully updated, enhanced and free from censorship. Will you take this chance to catch the game while waiting for Cyberpunk 2077? What is your favorite game from the studio? Comment below!



