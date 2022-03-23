The Witcher: CD Projekt Confirms That The Medallion Of The New Game Is Shaped Like A Lynx

The Witcher: It belongs to a house that has not appeared in any other product, neither in the canon of novels nor in video games. The Witcher will return to video games with a completely new installment, which will start an unprecedented saga. The announcement has been accompanied by an image that portrays a medallion partially covered by snow. Since then, the debate has been served, because the form of it will largely determine the identity of the main character. Robert Malinowski, director of global communications for CD Projekt RED, has confirmed to Eurogamer that it is a lynx:

“Okay, some mysteries shouldn’t be a mystery,” Malinowski said. “I can confirm that the medallion is, in fact, shaped like a lynx.” Without Geralt de Rivia as the protagonist, the theories have not stopped emerging, although many voices have pointed to the possibility that it was Ciri. However, the character belongs to the Cat School, which does not fit with the figure of the lynx.

The lynx has not appeared before in The Witcher

The School of the Lynx does not exist in The Witcher, neither in the novels nor in the video games that have been released so far. Therefore, far from the issue being resolved, it will surely be a matter of debate. The lynx, however, is a feline, so it remains to be seen if he will have any relationship with the House of the Cat.

Geralt de Rivia, from the House of the Wolf, completed his story in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (at least for the moment), so that the narrative of the new video game will revolve around other characters far from the wolf’s orbit .

The next Witcher title will ditch the REDengine graphics engine and use Unreal Engine 5, as CD Projekt RED has reached an agreement with Epic Games. That will not become exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC. The Polish studio has already confirmed that it will be released in different digital stores.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive a next-gen version for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC. Saber Interactive is the developer of the patch, which will be free for owners of the original game. It will be out in the second half of 2022.