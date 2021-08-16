The Witcher: Blood Origin: Spin-off Series Has Direction and Cast Revealed

The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The show’s fever was so great that it yielded a spin-off, called The Witcher: Blood Origin. This Monday (16), the new production of the streaming platform, which is already in development, revealed more names of the cast and directors.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter account of The Witcher saga. In the post, ten new actors and actresses were announced and two new directors were confirmed in the spin-off. Furthermore, the executive production of the series was also announced in the same Twitter thread.

Cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin

Previously, Netflix had previously released stars Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), who will play, respectively, Éile, Fjall and Scían.

In this Monday (16) post, the names were announced: Mirren Mack as Merwyn; Lenny Henry as Balor; Jacob Collins Levy as Eredin; Lizzie Annis as Zacaré; Huw Novelli as Brother Death; Francesca Mills as Melfod; Amy Murray as Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis as Brian; Zach Wyatt as Syndril; and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

With that, the cast of the series is already formed and the spin-off recordings have already started. Filming is taking place in the UK.

Production and direction of the series

In addition to the actors, the Twitter account also announced behind-the-scenes names for the series. Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson have been confirmed as directors, Andrzej Sapkowski as the production’s creative consultant, and Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Rounding out the executive production group are Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Films.

The release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin has yet to be released.