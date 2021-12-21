The Witcher: Blood Origin Shows The Origin Of The Continent In Its New Teaser Trailer

The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel to the Geralt of Rivia universe on Netflix, shares its first real scenes in its new official teaser trailer. The Witcher: Blood Origin receives a new official teaser trailer. The video, which you can see at the top of the news, shows the first images of the series in real time. In them we can see the main group fighting against the threats that plagued 1200 years before Geralt de Rivia appeared. Netflix designates 2022 as the premiere frame on the platform.

Everything we know about the Witcher prequel

The origin of the blood, as it is translated in Spanish, will narrate the origin of the Continent long before the events that we can see in the two seasons of The Witcher. “Every story has a beginning, and that of the Continent is told in the series The Witcher: The origin of the blood,” reveals the producer in its official description. “A story lost in time is told: the creation of the witch’s prototype and the antecedents of the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves come together as one.”

The cast is led by Michelle Yeoh (Scian) and Jacob Collins-Levy (Eredin), who will be joined by Mirren Mack (Merwyn), Dylan Moran (Uthrok), Lenny Henry (Balor), Laurance O’Fuarain (Fjall) , Sophia Brown (Éile), Nathaniel Curtis (Brían), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré), Francesca Mills (Meldof), Amy Murray (Fenrick), Hebe Beardsall (Catrin), Daniel Fathers (Osfar), Zach Wyatt (Syndril) and Isla Gie (Kes), among others. Declan de Barra will be the showrunner of the prequel, who was dedicated to the script in both seasons of The Witcher, Iron Fist and Chapelwaite.

If you have not yet seen the adventures of Geralt de Rivia on Netflix, you should know that its full second season is now available. Click here to read our impressions.