The Witcher: Blood Origin – Set Pics Show New Character From The Series

Filming for The Witcher: Blood Origin is in full swing. With that, some images of the look of the characters and actors backstage begin to come out for fans to be able to kill some of their curiosity about the series.

The latest leak is a photograph of Lenny Henry in the role of Balor, the leader of a group of druids. The actor is one of the new cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, and is known for The Lenny Henry Show and sitcoms Chef! and The Magicians.

Balor Photos

The image was shared by a Twitter account focused on information about the series, called “Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher”. In the photo, you can see the actor dressed as the character in a kind of blue robe. He is walking in a forested area and accompanied by staff.

big contest for the role

Lenny Henry took the role of Balor after big names in cinema refused to play the leader of the druids. According to information from the CBR website, Netflix even talked to Pierce Brosnan (007 – Tomorrow Never Dies), Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond) and Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai).

The character was created by the streaming platform itself to help tell the story. Because of that, it’s not a name that fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books or The Witcher games are used to.