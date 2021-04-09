The Witcher: Blood Origin – Jodie Turner-Smith leaves the series cast

The Witcher: Blood Origin series had a casualty in its main cast. Actress Jodie Turner-Smith left production due to scheduling conflicts. Initially, she would play one of the protagonists of the prequel to The Witcher, which still features the participation of Laurence O’Fuarain.

According to information obtained by the international press, Jodie Turner-Smith had to leave the series after the postponement of filming was confirmed. However, Netflix is ​​already working on the redesign of the character Éile.

The initial description of the character showed that she would be a nomad who was very interested in music, but needs to abandon her dreams to fight again for a greater cause. It is worth mentioning that the actress was one of the first to be announced for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher: Blood Origin cast to be announced soon by Netflix

The streaming giant’s new epic production aims to develop a major narrative event from the world of The Witcher known as the conjunction of the spheres. Set about 1,200 years before the original series, new characters are expected to be introduced to the public throughout the episodes.

Thus, there are high expectations to know who are the other cast members who will be part of the spin-off. Apparently, Netflix should announce very soon all of the production team.

It remains to be seen now whether another big name like Jodie Turner-Smith will be cast in the lead role or if the producers will bet on an unknown face of the general public.

For the time being, the derived series does not have an announced release date and probably will not for some time, considering that, even during the pandemic, the filming schedules should be evaluated with caution.

Let’s wait for more news!