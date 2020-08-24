The Witcher Behind The Scenes: Henry Cavill

The leading actor publishes a photograph in which he can be seen in full characterization session, still without a wig.

With many wounds on his face and in his dressing gown, but still without the silver mane that characterizes the character of Geralt de Rivia. This is how Henry Cavill, the interpreter who gives life to the protagonist in the Netflix series, has been presented in the first snapshot after the filming of the second season of The Witcher was resumed after being interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic. The actor has posted the photo on Instagram, where he has also confirmed that no one on the team is infected with the COVID-19 virus.

“For all those concerned,” he adds in the publication, “we are all clean from COVID.” As he explained, the cast undergo medical tests twice a week in order to make sure that the disease does not spread among the team of the series. His filming, interrupted for several months, has caused changes in the schedule. In this way, the season will not finish its filming until the beginning of next year. It is unknown if this decision will affect in any way the release date, which in any case has not been finalized beyond that it will be throughout 2021.

Two new projects underway

In addition to The Witcher, the same creative team prepares two additional products set in the world of the witcher. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an anime film starring Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, Vesemir, during his younger years. On the other hand, The Witcher: Old Blood will function as a plot prequel and will narrate the events that occurred a millennium earlier.

Netflix’s The Witcher is not based on the CD Projekt RED video games, but on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, who is also a consultant on this production. In the first season, Geralt de Rivia lived multiple adventures in parallel or together with characters like Ciri, Dandelion or Yennefer de Vengerberg. The new season will avoid the confusing temporal structure of the first chapters, as they officially confirmed.



