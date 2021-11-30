The Witcher And Cyberpunk 2077 Will Receive Multiplayer Elements

Cyberpunk 2077: In a meeting with investors last Monday (29), CD Projekt RED revealed that both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive some multiplayer elements in the future.

“We are planning to add multiplayer functionality to both franchises in the future, but gradually. We won’t reveal who will be the first to gain the features, but the first attempt will be aimed at teaching us to then add more and more new features. We want to open the door to multiplayer little by little, adding multiplayer activities gradually,” explained Adam Kicinski, president of the company.

Another detail mentioned by the executive is the fact that the company will remain focused on single player experiences in the future, making multiplayer additions a new option to work towards an additional experience for the community.

