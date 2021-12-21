The Witcher Already Has Almost Complete Scripts For Its Season 3

The Witcher: With all the Season 2 episodes now available and the spin-off on the way, the creative process for The Witcher 3 has just begun. The new stories starring the warlock Geralt of Rivia and company are now available on Neftlix. The Witcher has just released its second season, but the creative team is already thinking ahead, in the third season. How could it be otherwise, the series has been renewed, and although the next batch of episodes will not arrive soon, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has confirmed that the scripts for Season 3 are practically finished.

“We have almost completed the script writing phase and it is incredible,” said Hissrich in an interview with TechRadar. “I am truly delighted with how the season is shaping, because it is based on my favorite book in the Hate Time series.” As we publish on MeriStation, the intention is for it to become the “perfect season”.

“I feel that the first and second seasons have paved the way for everything that is going to happen,” added the showrunner in the same interview. But the creative process has just begun. We have the scripts and now we are going to introduce the directors and the actors to really start digging deeper and reflecting, so that we guarantee that this is the perfect season. ”

The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel, in 2022

Everything seems to indicate that the main series of The Witcher will not return to Netflix next year, but the platform has another product in the bedroom for 2022. Just a few days ago it was confirmed that the miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin will debut in that window launch. In addition, on social networks they shared some images of objects and a teaser trailer with the logo.

Blood Origin is a prequel that takes place more than a millennium before the events narrated in The Witcher. It is a miniseries that will take us to the moment when the first sorcerer was created.