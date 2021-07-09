The Witcher 3 will receive free DLCs inspired by the Netflix series

The Witcher 3: The world of wizards is on the rise today because of WitcherCon, an event held by CD Projekt in partnership with Netflix to announce news about the franchise in the world of streaming and games. A very interesting piece of information has surfaced on Twitter, confirming that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive the long-awaited next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC later this year.

The art below, posted on the game’s official account, shows the cover of the updated version of The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭 More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

In the same tweet, it was confirmed that the 2015 Game of the Year winner will receive completely free content inspired by the eponymous Netflix series, starring Henry Cavill, which today received a teaser of its second season and premiere date.

Also regarding the event, on August 23 an animated film will be released about Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It was produced by Studio Mir, the same as The Legend of Korra and Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

Excited for more news in our beloved wizard’s universe?