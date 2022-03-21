The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Uncovers A Secret Seven Years Later

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: The game developed by CD Projekt has not yet unraveled all its mysteries: now, one of them has come to light. The epic starring Geralt of Rivia hides adventures of all kinds, mysteries that await in the fantasy world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The title developed by CD Projekt RED has just revealed a hidden easter egg, and that has already been seven years since its launch. It has been discovered by the YouTube user xLetalis, who has followed a lead from the developer. He is associated with the character Vivienne in Blood and Wine, the game’s DLC expansion.

The clue was provided by mission designer Philipp Weber, who claimed that Vivienne had “one last secret.” This came up during a stream on Twitch, where the developer said that the mystery was hidden in Skellige. Next we will make some minor gutting, so if you do not want to know anything about it, we recommend you not to continue reading.

It's kind of poetic that my 7-year Easter egg was found almost 7 years after the release of @witchergame.

Hats off to @xLetalis for his detective work on the game! https://t.co/bCXVFrOtbY — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) March 20, 2022

Vivienne and the bird

The peculiarity of the matter is that seven years have passed since The Witcher 3 hit stores, the same time that Geralt will have to meditate in-game (using commands to speed up time) to discover Vivienne’s fate. It turns out that this woman, whom the protagonist meets during the expansion, has suffered a curse that has given her the appearance of a bird. Geralt proposes to free him from her curse, but tells him that she will live as long as the animal. The secret is that this last warning is fulfilled: seven years later Viivienne de Tabris lies dead in Yennefer’s room in the port of Kaer Trolde. Bad luck for her.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It currently works on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 thanks to backward compatibility, but CD Projekt RED has commissioned a native version from Saber Interactive. The update will be free for all those who have the game and will be released in the second half of 2022.