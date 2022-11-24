The Witcher 3 trailer Shows a Picturesque First Look at the December update of the Next Generation

The next-gen patch will release on December 14

CD Projekt Red invited fans to take a look at the new generation patch for The Witcher 3 before its launch on December 14.

The update, which will be released for free to all existing players next month, will bring a lot of graphical changes and new content to the game. With the update, console players will be able to choose between a graphical mode with ray tracing or a performance mode in which priority is given to a frame rate of 60 frames per second. Meanwhile, PC players will be able to enjoy the additional camera zoom, which gives the game a more cinematic look.

There are even more changes across the board, including a number of visual improvements. The update offers high-resolution textures and grids, the grass and foliage in the game have been redesigned, and players can expect to see more diverse weather conditions.

In addition to visual improvements, CD Projekt Red has made a number of improvements to the quality of life. Players will have the opportunity to increase the size of subtitles, enjoy new map filters, use keyboard shortcuts to apply sign magic, and will also be able to hide a mini-map during combat or while riding. In addition, the game now supports cross-save between PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The game also features new content inspired by the Netflix adaptation of the series. There is a new chain of tasks that allows players to get Witcher equipment inspired by Henry Cavill’s image of Geralt, as well as costumes of Yennefer, Triss, Ciri, Buttercup and Nilfgaardian soldiers in the style of Netflix.

While The Witcher 3 of the next generation is currently only available in digital format, CD Projekt Red plans to release a physical release “later”.

