The Witcher 3 project will support Cyberpunk 2077

Considering that Cyberpunk 2077 has a whole body modification system for its characters, it is not surprising that players want to modify the rest of the game. According to the creators of the mod creation project used in The Witcher 3, this tool will also have support for the new CD Projekt Red game.

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 will not have support for PC mods right at launch, but it shouldn’t be that long before they are allowed. It is with this hope that the creators of “Wolvenkit” have already started working to get the project ready for the futuristic game.

As the two games were developed on Red Engine, a proprietary engine of CD Projekt Red, it is expected that the tool will work and adapt very well to Cyberpunk 2077. It will only be interesting to imagine what fans of the game what the first mods to be be created.

Maybe someone will put Rivia’s own Geralt walking around Night City with his horse and swords. Comment below about other interesting Easter Eggs that you know are in the game!



