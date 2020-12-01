The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch is “coming”.

The version developed for the Kyoto Hybrid was adapted by Saber Interactive, who will also bring the game to the next generation.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was announced during E3 2019 for Nintendo Switch, a version that includes all the content released on PS4, Xbox One and PC, which means that the two big expansions also come inside the package. The development of this adaptation fell on the shoulders of Saber Interactive, the same developers that will transfer Geralt de Rivia’s adventure to PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt RED, has confirmed that the title it has performed very well in the market.

As published by Gaming Bolt, the manager specifically referred to the Nintendo Switch title during the presentation of the company’s financial results. Kicinski has dubbed this version as an “income generator”, which has allowed them to consolidate their year-on-year growth in terms of income.

The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch has had to sacrifice some graphical elements, but in return it offers a portable experience that performs perfectly. In addition, the game is compatible with the PC game, so the cross-save component is one more incentive to enjoy this role-playing title.

Next gen version in 2021

As CD Projekt RED finalizes Cyberpunk 2077, its new production, the team is also working on developing an improved version for the new generation of consoles. In the case of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the company once again relied on Saber Interactive, which will work to take advantage of the new machines with an update that will be completely free for all those who have the previous version.

The PC will not be without its improved version either. Of course, those who have not yet acquired the game will have the opportunity to purchase it as a standalone product. It should be noted that the improvements will be reflected in all the contents, from the base game to the expansions.



