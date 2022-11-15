The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Will Be Released For Free Soon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will soon receive a free next-generation update. Here are the details of what’s coming.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

This comes after it was initially postponed back in April. After that, we were told that the update is scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022. Now we finally know the exact date. In a tweet on The Witcher’s official Twitter account, they announced that the next generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14, 2022. They also noted that this is a free update for all owners of the game. They also said to tune in to REDstreams on their Twitch channel next week for more details. The press release, however, sheds light on what we can expect from the next generation update.

Firstly, CD Projekt Red wants to take full advantage of the capabilities of next-generation consoles, as well as modern PC hardware. This allows them to implement ray tracing support, as well as speed up the loading of consoles. They also integrated a lot of mods into the game, although they didn’t mention which ones. These are just some of the features we can expect in the next generation update, and it already looks pretty good. In addition, they also present new content inspired by the Netflix series. They will tell about this in the aforementioned stream on their Twitch channel.

The next generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This edition will feature all currently released free DLC, as well as two major extensions. These extensions are Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine extensions. Anyone who has a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC version of the game will get the next generation update for free. Moreover, players can get a physical edition of the next generation version, although the specific date is still unknown.

They also said that, in addition to the release of the next generation, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will receive an update. This update contains many additions and improvements, along with the above-mentioned content of the Witcher Netflix series. The release date of this update is coming soon.

The Witcher 3 is already available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can buy the game to try it out before the next generation versions are released.