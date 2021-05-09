The Witcher 3: New Generation Version May Include PC Mods

The Witcher 3: In a statement posted this past Tuesday (4) on NexusMods, the user HalkHogan indicated that he will be helping CD Projekt Red with the release of the enhanced versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Scheduled to be released this year as a free upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series S / X and PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is about to make its debut in the new generation, with the arrival of an edition with improved visuals and load times. However, according to a message posted on the NexusMods forum, CDPR does not intend to work alone and is apparently going after the support of modders for the game’s programming, with some names like HalkHogan, creator of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, having already been contacted. .

“It’s been a long time since the last video. I know I announced a new HDRP preview in early March, but I was silent all the time. Sorry about that. But in return, I have good news, and the reasons why I was quiet and because I don’t have much to show, “said the NexusMods user.

“I think the most important news is that I received an official message from CDPR on cooperation. Although it is still not certain, it is very likely that HDRP will be included in the official update of the next generation. I will inform you of what is coming soon,” concluded.

When questioned by the Kotaku team, CD Projekt Red stated that it is investing in modders to help it with Wild Hunt, but that at the moment “we have no binding agreement with any part of this type.” Thus, everything indicates that the negotiations may be in the initial stages, and that soon it will be possible to have access to the definitive result of future proposals.

What do you think of this strategy? Is it a good way for CDPR to count on the support of big modders? Leave your opinion in the comments.