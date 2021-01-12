The Witcher 3: mod makes Geralt walk with snowboard

The Feregorn player made available for download a free mod of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that turns a Geralt sword into a snowboard.

For fans of The Witcher 3 who couldn’t stand having to go back and forth to the four corners of the Northern Kingdoms riding the buggy Carpeado, finally a more stylish, practical and fast alternative has arrived, which stands out for its multifunctionality.

As you can see in the video below, the board is added to the Lobo Branco inventory and is carried as one of the hand items. Thus, it is possible to use it to go down and up mountains (gravity is bad, isn’t it?), As well as to face enemies, since snowboarding is also a functional weapon.

And since it is impossible to talk about extreme sports without mentioning protective equipment, Feregorn has jointly made available a face accessory for the hero, who can now use stylish sunglasses to add even more charm to the new activity.

For those interested in downloading the mod, you can download it for free from the Nexus Mods website, which contains the step-by-step instructions for installation.

Did you like Gerald’s new style? Leave your opinion in the comments.