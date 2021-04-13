The Witcher 3: mod brings new quest and voice identical to Geralt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and were dreaming of being able to enjoy new adventures with Geralt, we have good news! A mod called A Night to Remember brings a new quest for the wizard, which is set after the events of the Blood and Wine DLC. And the coolest thing is that the technique used to create the audio of the mission managed to emulate the voice of Doug Cockle, the voice actor of the white wolf very well! Check out the trailer below:

The sound technology is called CyberVoice, very similar to Tacotron – an AI capable of translating texts written in a spectrogram and organizing sound waves in a timeline – and which has already been used by another team for a mod of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ago some years.

It is worth mentioning that, although it is a fascinating achievement and opens space for several possibilities, it can also involve serious legal problems. After all, with the program it is possible to reproduce the performance of an individual without having to pay, sign a contract or ask for permission.

So, will you take the opportunity to play one more adventure in the shoes of General Rivia in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Did you think the voice was really similar? Tell us in the comments section!