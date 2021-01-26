The Witcher 3: “Magic Graphics Settings” mode

While Cyberpunk 2077 faces harsh criticism and a troubled journey to fix its production flaws, The Wicher 3: Wild Hunt continues with its popularity in full swing. The medieval title of CD Projekt Red will be relaunched with improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X soon, has expanded its success thanks to the series produced by Netflix and receives constant support from the community through the mods.

This is the case with the newest “Magical Graphics Settings”, developed by Jolu42 users. The curious name modification promises to further elevate the PC graphics experience with options that go beyond the game’s traditional Ultra configurations, but with an important differential in relation to other mods: total stability.

According to the description, the mod focuses on bringing clean code and stability, being extensively tested for this. Its function is not to transform the look of The Witcher completely, but to provide a new level of graphic settings, with the aim of offering the same leap seen when going from Medium to High or from High to Ultra.

The changes don’t seem to be that noticeable, but they add a little more detail to the scenes, like adding shadows to certain objects in the scene. The positive side is that, at least according to Jolu42’s tests, the impact is not large, and should increase the GPU usage by about 10% (you can check the detailed tests and download the mod on this link). In addition, installation is easy, just add the file to The Witcher 3 installation folder.

