The Witcher 3 is reimagined as a PS1 demake

After recreating Cyberpunk 2077 in a PlayStation 1 demake, youtuber Anders Lundbjörk decided to repeat the dose with the greatest success of CD Projekt Red! Check out what The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would look like with PS1 graphics!

At first, the video looks like a pretty faithful recreation of the classic bathtub opening scene, with Geralt and Yennefer talking, but soon things take a more comical turn. We’re not going to give spoilers, but it’s worth giving play to guarantee your laughs!

