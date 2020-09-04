The Witcher 3 is coming for PS5 and Xbox Series X!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which was released in 2015 and the award-winning CD Projekt Red, was approved for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The announcement of the popular game to the new generation consoles excited the gamers.

According to the announcement of the producer company CD Projekt Red, the game will be released to the next generation consoles as Complete Edition. So, Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone additional packs will also be included in the game.

The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation! A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, @Xbox One and @PlayStation 4. More: https://t.co/JclubxpJim pic.twitter.com/gWCJzST3vr — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 4, 2020

According to the producer firm’s statements, people who previously purchased the game for the PC, Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version will not pay additional fees for the new generation consoles. Apart from that, it has not been announced that gamers who want to buy the game only on new generation consoles will pay a fee.

In addition to all these, let’s add that the game will be released on the next generation consoles in 2021.



