The Witcher 3 Gets Even More Beautiful With 8k Graphics

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, by CD Projekt Red, is to this day one of the most highly regarded games of the past generation. With well-crafted narrative, missions and gameplay, as well as pro-consumer practices since the game’s release, the third title in the series left the developer in evidence.

Another highlight of the game was its graphics: even in the basic versions of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, The Witcher 3 had a neat look. Now, who knew, the game could look even better — at least on PC.

Thanks to a new mod released for the computer version of the game, it is possible to display 8K graphics. The modification even improves the game’s colors and visuals, making everything much more beautiful and realistic. Check out the mod in action in the video below:

As can be seen above, the modifications leave TW3 with much more detailed and realistic graphics, whether walking through the forests or during combats against the creatures that haunt the lands of the Continent. Modification installation files are available on Nexus Mods.

After its release, TW3: Wild Hunt also drew more public attention to the source material. Inspired by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s books about the saga of the Sorcerer named Geralt of Rívia, the game made The Witcher franchise so popular that Netflix ended up creating a TV series based on Polish publications.

There are no plans yet for a The Witcher room from CD Projekt Red, but you’ll be able to revisit the Continent in December, when the second season of the Netflix series hits the platform’s catalogue.