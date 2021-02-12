The Witcher 3 gains support for Dark Horse’s books

After the success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, interest in the franchise has grown dramatically around the planet, inspired from a Netflix TV series to a new interest in the cult books written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

If you are also part of the group that ties in literature, you will like this collectible that we highlight today! The publisher Dark Horse launched a bookend inspired by the architecture of Kaer Morhen, and the result was incredible, as you can see in the images above and below:

The product is still in pre-sale for 140 dollars and will be launched on August 8, 2021, in case you already want to save a little money to beautify your home. What did you think of this collectible? Tell us in the comments below!