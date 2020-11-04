The Witcher 3 eliminates loading times on your fast trip

The CD Projekt RED video game says goodbye to waiting loads and is capable of loading the world map before even the gameplay itself.

The SSD memories of the new Microsoft consoles, Xbox Series X | S, will guarantee almost instantaneous loading times in a large number of video games; especially if they are from the last generation of consoles, where sometimes we will talk about less than a second of waiting. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the best example of this, as user rubhen925 has shown in a video where fast travel is a matter of the blink of an eye.

For the tests it has used Xbox Series X, the high-end model of the new generation of the North American company. If on Xbox One and PS4 you sometimes had to wait up to about a minute to apply a fast travel somewhere in the region, now the world of Geralt of Rivia will load so fast that the new location will be shown on the screen before even finish applying all your textures. It is immediate.

It should be added that other improvements to the Xbox Series X | S backward compatibility, as we will tell you in a few days and as we were able to anticipate in our final impressions with the console, is Auto HDR. This measure will apply high dynamic range of color in games without the need to apply any patches and regardless of the resolution. In short: games will look better.

The Witcher 3 will be updated for free to PS5, PC and Xbox Series X | S

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will have a new generation version completely free for current owners of the game on PS4, Xbox One or PC. Although it will be requested until at least next year, the developers of CD Projekt Red promise that this version – which will also be sold independently as a remaster for those who do not have the game yet – will have much faster load times than the original game, improved graphics and technological innovations such as Ray Tracing, real-time ray tracing.

The release date of The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S has not transpired, so we have to wait. What is certain, as we have seen in this video, is that the loading times will be solved in a matter of tenths of a second thanks to the improved backward compatibility of the new Microsoft console.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available on PS4, PC, Xbox One (included in Xbox Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats.



