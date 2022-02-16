The Witcher 3 Director Opens Studio And Works On New RPG

The Witcher 3: After leaving CD Projekt Red following allegations of bullying, The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has started a new gaming startup. Called Rebel Wolves, the company is already working on a new dark-fantasy RPG that focuses on narrative.

Speaking to Games Industry, Tomaszkiewicz said that the new studio has talent who worked on titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker and Shadow Warrior 2, in addition to The Witcher saga.

The CEO of Rebel Wolves said he was proud of the new venture, but that everyone “wants more”. “We want to experiment and discover new ways to tell stories on the video game platform. We feel that starting a new company, where we make all the decisions, will give us the freedom to take the risks necessary to fulfill those ambitions,” he said.

The Witcher 3 director revealed that he and his colleagues had been planning on opening up the new brand for some time, but that before that it was necessary to establish an overview. Comprised of just a few people, the studio has a philosophy of putting the team first.

“To make great games, you need to bring together talented and motivated people and give them space to grow, experiment and think creatively,” said Tomaszkiewicz.

Rebel Wolves, whose motto is “From Gamers for Gamers”, has an office in Poland, but will have professionals working remotely in various parts of the world and plans to reach 80 employees in the next few years.

The new game

According to the CEO, the new game being developed will only arrive for PC and the current generation of consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series S/X). The project has the ambition to be “the holy grail of computer RPGs”.

With story-driven elements, in which the story will be essential, the idea of ​​Rebel Wolves is to build a world with almost infinite possibilities. Tomaszkiewicz pointed out that the goal is to almost build the feeling of playing a “pen and paper RPG session”.

In a similar way with The Witcher itself, the new game’s universe will react to each player’s choice and, therefore, it will be necessary to think about the decisions made. The title will be developed in Unreal Engine 5. Check out, below, the first concept image of the game (which has not yet been named).