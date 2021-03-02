The Witcher 3 and Bloodstained leave Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft updated this Tuesday (2) its section of titles that will soon leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog. According to the company, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be the next major titles to abandon the digital service catalog.

According to the list of games that will be available for a limited time on the Game Pass, The Witcher 3 and Bloodstained join the indie games Kona, Alvastia Chronicles and Astrologaster as the platform exits scheduled for the month of March.

That way, subscribers will only have until the 16th of that month to play them and end the pending issues. It is also important to emphasize that of all games, only Astrologaster is exclusive to the Game Pass on the PC, and it is not possible to test it on the Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X.

Have you completed any of these games? If not, it’s time to take advantage of the past few days to have more achievements on your profile.