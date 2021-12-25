The Witcher: 10 Questions Season 3 Must Answer

The Witcher: Based on the novels of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher series has recently returned to Netflix with an exciting new batch of episodes. But the production, starring Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt de Rivia, promises to bring even more action to the public soon, given that a 3rd season of The Witcher has already started to be developed in streaming.

Thinking about this subject, we created a list with the main questions that, eventually, the next episodes will have to answer so that the narrative can advance fully. Check out!

10. Who is behind Rience’s actions?

Rience (Chris Fulton) has great magic-related abilities and can master any kind of power, making him a very dangerous being. Willing to pursue Ciri (Freya Allan) until he manages to achieve his goals, it seems that the character works for someone even more powerful than him.

And that question hasn’t even been suggested in the course of episodes of The Witcher. So it’s something Season 3 might tackle at some point.

9. What is the truth about the connection between Dijkstra and Philippa?

Halfway through season 2, the audience meets Dijkstra (Graham McTavish), who is a spy from the kingdom of Rodania. A curious fact is that he often communicates with an owl, who later reveals himself as Philippa (Cassie Clare).

There hasn’t been a lot of time to explore their relationship in Season 2, and as such, further development between them will certainly be seen in the future.

8. What are the elves’ next actions?

As season 2 highlighted, there are more elven characters coming into the series. Francesca (Mecia Simson), the current leader, who was pregnant, unfortunately, loses her baby and has a violent outbreak taking over.

The character ends up causing the gratuitous death of other newborns and later discovers more about Ciri’s origins. For sure, this fact will provoke great changes in the next steps of the narrative.

7. Will Tissaia chase Ciri?

Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) have a deep bond, but things could be about to change, just because of what the former ended up finding out about Ciri when she returned from Kaer Morhen. The last episode of Season 2 also showed Tissaia’s decision to set a bounty on Ciri’s head. Will she also chase the girl?

6. Can Jaskier join Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer’s group?

Jaskier (Joey Batey), a fan favorite, teamed up directly with Yennefer in Season 2. In this way, it is quite likely that he is part of Geralt and Ciri’s group alongside his new partner. Will we finally see that happen in the next few episodes?

5. Will new wizards be created by Vesemir?

Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) acts as a sort of mentor to wizards, having some unseen strong connection with Geralt. After the battle against Voleth Mair (Ania Marson), the character sets out to find out how he could create new wizards from Ciri’s own blood. So far, that hasn’t happened yet, but we may see him actually carrying out his plan.

4. Will Duny be more prominent in Ciri’s plot?

Ciri’s real father, Duny (Bart Edwards), finally revealed himself in the Season 2 finale. In this way, it is anxiously expected that the character becomes a great antagonist for the next episodes, mainly for everything he can deliver to the central core of protagonists.

3. Will Cahir and Fringilla get a second chance?

Cahir (Eamon Farren) and Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) have been separated for most of the new season. When they finally met again, things had already changed abruptly and they were both trapped by the White Flame. Thus, it remains to be seen what will happen to the duo, who are quite rich in terms of narrative development.

2. Will Geralt’s group be able to complete its mission?

The end of season 2 of The Witcher was crucial to understanding some of the main points of the story, which includes the famous Conjunction of the Spheres. Ciri’s powers proved to be even stronger, as she has the ability to create portals between the spheres. Thus, the big question is whether, with this advantage, the group will be able to complete its mission.

1. Is Ciri in danger from the Wild Hunt?

To close the list, it is necessary to talk about the Wild Hunt, which has become one of the main elements of the narrative. This group of spectral elves has discovered that Ciri has awesome powers and now wants to hunt her down to finally control the World Gate. Certainly, they will be instrumental in the development of Season 3.

Are you curious? Season 2 of The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Be sure to watch!