The Witch Queen Will Add Up To 42 Legendary Weapons To Destiny 2

Destiny 2: The head of weapons at Bungie announces not only the highest figure since Forsaken, but also the weapon crafting feature. Bungie has been in the news twice this week. On the one hand, due to its purchase by Sony, and on the other, the announcement of the large reservation figures that The Witch Queen, the next expansion of Destiny 2, has reached, which has exceeded one million. This content, which is presumed to be one of the largest in the history of the franchise, is beginning to show itself in numbers, and it is that, as we have been able to know, it will add no less than 42 legendary weapons to the game.

New weapons and crafting feature

It has been on the Massive Breakdown podcast, dedicated to Bungie’s game, where Chris Proctor, Destiny 2 Weapon Design Lead, has given fans a little information about the content of The Witch Queen, whose reservation figures leave well to the clear the hype that it brings with it. Those 42 legendary weapons are, according to Proctor, the most of its kind to come to the game since Forsaken.

This figure makes it clear that weapons will play a very important role in the game with the arrival of this expansion, since we are not only talking about a new arsenal, but also about the completely new crafting function in the game. With this feature, players will be able to create their own weapons by first locating the prototypes, or Patterns as they have been called. Obviously, the next step is to find the necessary materials to build it and level it up, something relatively simple, since you only have to kill enemies with them.

That said, there are only a little over two weeks left for the release of The Witch Queen, an expansion much desired by all Destiny 2 players, but which brings with it bad news, and that is that, as we learned last month October, the Forsaken expansion – its campaign and the Forgotten Shore destination – will become part of the Content Store.