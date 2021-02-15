The Winx Saga: How is the series different from the cartoon

New buzz about The Winx Saga on Netflix! What are the real differences between the new series and the cartoon of the 2000s?

Zoom in on The Winx Saga and the Alfea Fairies! How is Netflix: Fate the Winx Saga different from the Winx Club cartoon?

Shock! The Winx Saga continues to occupy one of the top spots in Netflix’s Top 10! The series, based on The Winx Club, does not stop making the buzz!

Fate: The Winx Saga is a dark fantasy series on Netflix that follows the lives of fairies at the magical Alfea College. The series is thus based on the cult cartoon The Winx Club, broadcast on Nickelodeon in the early 2000s.

So fans want to know what the main differences are between the original cartoon and the new Netflix series. In preparation for many years, the series unveiled last January on the streaming platform is making a lot of noise!

So the cast of the original series sat down with the production crew for Fate: The Winx Saga. They took a look at the pilot script and shared their thoughts on the new series, with Winx Club’s Joanne Lee as executive producer.

For the show, the creators and team behind the new series weren’t just inspired by the Winx. They also confide in having taken ideas from series such as: The Vampire Diaries, Riverdale or even Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

All of these dramas for teenagers have pretty dark themes! So they move away from the sparkling fantasy of the original Winx Club. But are there any real differences between the cartoon and the show?

THE SAGA WINX ON NETFLIX: LESS SPARKLER THAN THE ORIGINAL CARTOON?

The Netflix cast of The Winx Saga is based on some of the original characters. Still, there have been some controversial changes to the cast!

Eliot Salt thus joined the cast as Earth Fairy – Terra. In Winx Club, the earth fairy is a Latina called Flora, who was inspired by Jennifer Lopez.

The Fairy Beatrix (played by Sadie Soverall) is another new addition to the Netflix series! Deemed to be “villainous,” there were actually three villains in the original cartoon, known as The Trix.

There are also some relationship differences on the show! For example, the couple Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen) and Sky (Danny Griffin) were never part of the Winx Club.

But that’s not all ! In the series, Musa is actually in a relationship with antagonist Riven (Freddie Thorp), not Sam (Jacob Dudman). But despite all of its changes, fans explain that, “The characters present are the same, although they are developed in a different way, and parts of the storyline have the same elements. ”

And you what do you think ? Tell us everything in the comments!