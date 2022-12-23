The Winter Sale on Steam Has Already Begun, Check Out The Best Offers

In short: Do you look at your long list of unfinished or unreleased Steam games with a mixture of sadness and guilt? Then here’s some news that you could probably do without: the Steam winter sale has arrived, which will bring with it an absolute multitude of discounted games that can be added to your collection. Just to make the situation better/worse, we’ve picked a few highlights so you can get started.

Valve’s annual winter sale on Steam will last until January 5 at 10:00 Pacific Time / 13:00 Eastern time, which means that those who receive Steam gift cards/money as Christmas gifts will have a couple of weeks to take advantage of discounted prices.

In addition to the sale, Steam users can also vote on Steam Awards until January 3, 9:00 Pacific Time / 12:00 Eastern time. The full list of categories and nominations can be found at the bottom of the page.

As for the games themselves. One of the biggest draws is the Elden Ring. Despite all the accolades that FromSoftware has received this year, those who struggle with games like Souls are still wary of paying full price for the game. But for the first time since its release, the Elden Ring is being sold at a 30% discount to $42 on Steam, which should make its purchase a little less risky for those who don’t want or can’t have fun.

The excellent God of War is another highlight, which has fallen by 40% to $29.99. And if you’ve never had the chance to try Remnant: From the Ashes, it’s only for $15.99.

Elsewhere, two of the greatest CRPGs in recent years, Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition and Original Sin II – Definitive Edition, are available bundled for $22. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, the best game of all time for PC Gamer, costs only $10. Metro Exodus costs $7.50 and Hades costs $12.50.

Criminally undervalued Guardians of the Galaxy dropped to $21, Cyberpunk 2077 dropped to $30, and if you’re looking for something to do over the next 100—plus hours, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla costs $19.80.

Days Gone, which is better than you may have heard, dropped to $16.49. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut costs $24, Dying Light 2 costs $30, Resident Evil Village costs $20, and Horizon Zero Dawn — Complete Edition costs $16.49.

These are just some of the highlights, so be sure to check out the full Steam sale to find out about everything on offer.

Steam Awards categories and nominees.

Game of the Year

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Elden Ring

Stray

God of War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

VR Game of the Year

Bonelab

Hitman 3

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

Dota 2

Project Zomboid

No Man’s Sky

Deep Rock Galactic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends

Raft

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter Rise

Multiversus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Outstanding Visual Style

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Teardown

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

GTFO

Victoria 3

Total War: Warhammer 3

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

Metal Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Persona 5 Royal

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back and Relax

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Power Wash Simulator

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dorf Romantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game on the Go