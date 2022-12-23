The Winter Sale on Steam Has Already Begun, Check Out The Best Offers

In short: Do you look at your long list of unfinished or unreleased Steam games with a mixture of sadness and guilt? Then here’s some news that you could probably do without: the Steam winter sale has arrived, which will bring with it an absolute multitude of discounted games that can be added to your collection. Just to make the situation better/worse, we’ve picked a few highlights so you can get started.
Valve’s annual winter sale on Steam will last until January 5 at 10:00 Pacific Time / 13:00 Eastern time, which means that those who receive Steam gift cards/money as Christmas gifts will have a couple of weeks to take advantage of discounted prices.
In addition to the sale, Steam users can also vote on Steam Awards until January 3, 9:00 Pacific Time / 12:00 Eastern time. The full list of categories and nominations can be found at the bottom of the page.
As for the games themselves. One of the biggest draws is the Elden Ring. Despite all the accolades that FromSoftware has received this year, those who struggle with games like Souls are still wary of paying full price for the game. But for the first time since its release, the Elden Ring is being sold at a 30% discount to $42 on Steam, which should make its purchase a little less risky for those who don’t want or can’t have fun.
The excellent God of War is another highlight, which has fallen by 40% to $29.99. And if you’ve never had the chance to try Remnant: From the Ashes, it’s only for $15.99.
Elsewhere, two of the greatest CRPGs in recent years, Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition and Original Sin II – Definitive Edition, are available bundled for $22. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, the best game of all time for PC Gamer, costs only $10. Metro Exodus costs $7.50 and Hades costs $12.50.
Criminally undervalued Guardians of the Galaxy dropped to $21, Cyberpunk 2077 dropped to $30, and if you’re looking for something to do over the next 100—plus hours, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla costs $19.80.
Days Gone, which is better than you may have heard, dropped to $16.49. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut costs $24, Dying Light 2 costs $30, Resident Evil Village costs $20, and Horizon Zero Dawn — Complete Edition costs $16.49.
These are just some of the highlights, so be sure to check out the full Steam sale to find out about everything on offer.
Steam Awards categories and nominees.
Game of the Year
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Elden Ring
- Stray
- God of War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
VR Game of the Year
- Bonelab
- Hitman 3
- Green Hell VR
- Among Us VR
- Inside the Backrooms
Labor of Love
- Dota 2
- Project Zomboid
- No Man’s Sky
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Cyberpunk 2077
Better With Friends
- Raft
- Ready or Not
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Multiversus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
Outstanding Visual Style
- Scorn
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Cult of the Lamb
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord
- Teardown
- Stray
- Neon White
- Dome Keeper
Best Game You Suck At
- GTFO
- Victoria 3
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 23
Best Soundtrack
- Metal Hellsinger
- Sonic Frontiers
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Persona 5 Royal
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe
- Spider-Man Remastered
Sit Back and Relax
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Power Wash Simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dorf Romantik
- Slime Rancher 2
Best Game on the Go
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Vampire Survivors
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Brotato
- Marvel Snap