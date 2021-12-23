The Winter 2021 Offers Start On Steam: The Most Outstanding Discounts

Steam: The winter 2021 offers on Steam are already available until January 5, 2022. Here are the most important discounts for PC. Steam kicks off its 2021 winter sales. Valve will make discounts of all kinds on a wide assortment of its catalog. Whether you want to discover new adventures or expand the contents of your favorite games, now you have the opportunity to do so below its usual price.

How long are the winter 2021 sales on Steam?

Valve will keep the winter sales on Steam from December 22, 2021 to January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM (CET). During that time you will see a different home in the platform client. Plus, you can claim free stickers with event motifs. You will also have your own set of stickers to collect for the collection.

The most prominent discounts on winter sales on Steam

Here we leave you with a diverse selection of discounted games. Whether they are Triple A or independent titles, you will find discounts in a wide spectrum of genres.

New World for 29.99 euros (25% discount)

Deathloop for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Black Desert for 2.99 euros (70% discount)

Metro Exodus for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Monster Hunter World for 19.79 euros (34% discount)

Resident Evil 3 for 17.99 euros (70% discount)

Days Gone for 29.99 euros (40% discount)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Hollow Knight for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Origins for 11.99 euros (80% discount)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted for 1.99 euros (90% discount)

Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition for 4.79 euros (88% discount)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire for 9.99 euros (75% discount)