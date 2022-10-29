The winners of the first-ever THE-K Billboard Awards, including BTS, IVE and others, have been announced. Keep reading to see the full list.

The winners of THE-K Billboard Awards are announced: BTS, IVE and others

On October 24, local time, Billboard unveiled “THE-K Billboard Awards,” a new awards ceremony “highlighting the dazzling achievements of K-pop artists based on Billboard charts.”

Billboard THE-K Awards

The winners of THE-K Billboard Awards are announced: BTS, IVE and others

This is the final official event of the K-Culture Festival 2022, culminating with a nine-day concert “THE-K Concert” at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, decorated with performances by NCT Dream, IVE, MONSTA X, WINNER, STAYC, MCND, Block B Zico, BLANK2Y, WJSN and MAX.

On October 28 at 20:00 KST, the award ceremony was broadcast live from the official K-Culture Festival channel on YouTube, and the winners in three categories were announced: Top Artist, Global Artist and Hot Rookie.

BTS

(Photo: Facebook: BTS)

The winners of THE-K Billboard Awards are announced: BTS, IVE and others

In particular, BTS and TXT received the Top Artist award, which is awarded to two teams based on results in the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts.

more detailed: The winners of the “Brand of the Year 2022” award: Jenny from BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Taen, More!

BTS also received the Global Artist Award along with the newcomer group IVE. Global Artist is awarded to two teams based on results in the Billboard Global 200 chart.

I LIKE TO IMMERSE

(Photo: Twitter: @IVEstarship)

The winners of THE-K Billboard Awards are announced: BTS, IVE and others

Finally, four new k-pop groups received the Hot Rookie Award, which is awarded to four teams based on results on the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Global 200 charts during the first three years after their debut. The winners were NewJeans, ENHYPEN, IVE, and Kepler.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Performances of the winners of THE-K Billboard Awards at Billboard This 2022

Recall that BTS are included in the Billboard Hot 100 with their numerous releases. This year, their latest title track “Yet to Come” (The Most Beautiful Moment)” debuted at number 13 on the Hot 100, and their new B-side song “Run BTS” reached number 73 on the same chart.

BTS Proof

(Photo: Facebook: BTS)

The winners of THE-K Billboard Awards are announced: BTS, IVE and others

In addition, their anthology album “Proof” reached number one on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week of sales in the United States among all bands in 2022. This feat made BTS the first Korean artists in history to top the chart with six different albums.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) with their latest mini-album “minside 2: Thursday’s Child” became the first K-pop artists to spend 14 weeks on the Billboard 200 this 2022. They also became K-pop artists with the second-highest cumulative weeks in the count, with a total of 32 weeks.

TXT mini-episode 2

The winners of THE-K Billboard Awards are announced: BTS, IVE and others

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: The 2022 Asia Artist Awards announces the participation of 1 multinational male group and 1 virtual artist at the ceremony

IVE’s songs are also well received all over the world. “LOVE DIVE” spent 29 weeks on the Billboard Global Excl. The US chart (as of October 29), while “After LIKE” has been in the count for nine weeks.

Meanwhile, NewJeans have been on the Billboard Global 200 for a total of 20 weeks as of October 22. Moreover, they are the first K-pop group in the fourth generation to hit the Billboard Global Excl chart with three different songs. The US schedule is simultaneous.

Attention in New Giants

The winners of THE-K Billboard Awards are announced: BTS, IVE and others

ENHANCE re-entered the Billboard 200 (dated October 22) with “MANIFESTO: DAY 1”, becoming their first album to stay on the chart for seven weeks. Notably, ENHANCE is the fastest male K—pop group to reach the top ten on the Billboard 200, having done so in just one year and nine months after its debut.

The winners of THE-K Billboard Awards are announced: BTS, IVE and others

Finally, Kep1er lasted 16 weeks on the Billboard Global Excl. Chart USA with his debut song “WA DA DA” (as of April 30). They are one of four fourth-generation K-pop groups that remain on the chart for more than 15 weeks. (The others are IVE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE.)